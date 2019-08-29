BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-692 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.85 million.BOX also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.57.

BOX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. 375,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. BOX has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 446.05% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,084,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,538,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,284.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

