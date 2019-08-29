Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.24

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and traded as high as $12.81. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 3,600 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

