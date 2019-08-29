Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 47,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 93,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.07. 1,887,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

