Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.02

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.02 and traded as high as $44.47. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 13,343 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$49.25 in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$45.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Maureen Russell sold 1,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.55, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,289 shares in the company, valued at C$406,929.95.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

