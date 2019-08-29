BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $25.05 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

