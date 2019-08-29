Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and $28,504.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00012976 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 180.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,056,693 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.