Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.26

Shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and traded as low as $14.57. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 10,624 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

Get Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSD. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.