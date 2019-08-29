Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Position Trimmed by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Blackline were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackline by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackline during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blackline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Blackline by 2,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BL shares. ValuEngine cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,222. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. Blackline Inc has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $533,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,195. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

