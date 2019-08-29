Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $5,181.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00837314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023055 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00237145 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004089 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003495 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.