Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $281.35 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.06 billion and approximately $1.62 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $281.35 or 0.02964703 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Sistemkoin, Negocie Coins and Bitinka. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,504.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00691169 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019143 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,973,825 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Liqui, CoinEx, Bithumb, DragonEX, GOPAX, Bitstamp, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CEX.IO, Instant Bitex, Cobinhood, Tidex, Kucoin, Kraken, Bibox, Koineks, Bitso, ACX, Allcoin, Crex24, Ovis, Binance, Independent Reserve, Coinrail, xBTCe, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Buda, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BigONE, Coinfloor, COSS, YoBit, Coinhub, Negocie Coins, Huobi, Bisq, Coinsuper, Exmo, Iquant, Gate.io, EXX, Exrates, Poloniex, Zaif, HBUS, Bitbank, bitFlyer, cfinex, BitForex, HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, QuadrigaCX, Upbit, Cryptomate, BX Thailand, Coinsquare, Braziliex, Bit-Z, Bitbns, BtcTrade.im, Sistemkoin, Coinone, Kuna, Mercado Bitcoin, Cryptopia, Coinbase Pro, CoinFalcon, CPDAX, BitBay, RightBTC, OKEx, Coinnest, Bitfinex, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Coinbe, Bleutrade, IDCM, Bittylicious, Indodax, Liquid, Korbit, C2CX, ChaoEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, FCoin, BTCC, B2BX, SouthXchange, Zebpay, Bitinka, QBTC, CoinTiger, MBAex, Coindeal, OTCBTC, UEX, WEX, BTC Markets, Cryptohub, Gatecoin, Koinim, Altcoin Trader, OKCoin International, Koinex, Stocks.Exchange, Bitsane, Bit2C, ABCC, WazirX, ZB.COM, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, BitMarket, TOPBTC, Coinroom, BiteBTC and DSX. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

