bitCNY Market Capitalization Achieves $6.88 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001458 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $300.89 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00231488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.01355121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022114 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 49,532,500 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

