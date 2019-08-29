BidaskClub Lowers Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Sell

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LECO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

LECO traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $79.78. 361,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,591. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,147,000 after acquiring an additional 269,842 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $19,222,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 542,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

