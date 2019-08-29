BidaskClub Lowers Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Hold

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Green Brick Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

GRBK stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 43,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $477.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $183.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Farris bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,377.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 529.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

