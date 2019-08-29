BidaskClub Lowers Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Sell

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 111,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag acquired 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,150,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 223,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 127,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

