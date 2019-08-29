BidaskClub Lowers Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Buy

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BLKB has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Blackbaud stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 223,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.22. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.04%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $88,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $708,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,258 shares of company stock worth $1,004,452. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,782,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,310,000 after buying an additional 849,217 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,230,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3,870.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 236,863 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,366,000 after buying an additional 95,043 shares during the period.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

