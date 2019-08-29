BidaskClub Lowers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Strong Sell

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 114,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,321. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $512.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 219.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 35,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 66.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 213,147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 23.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.