BidaskClub Downgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Sell

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

NTLA stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 500,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,278. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $663.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 277.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 98,339 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

