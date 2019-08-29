Bela (BELA) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Bela has a market capitalization of $358,803.00 and $288.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last week, Bela has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 49,690,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,021,680 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Bela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

