BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250,446 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up 1.2% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.27% of BCE worth $114,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,747,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,308,000 after acquiring an additional 274,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of BCE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,023 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,931,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,868,000 after acquiring an additional 149,627 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,216,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,693,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,936 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins cut BCE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.20. 52,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,311. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.601 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

