BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Down 3.4%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.80, 20,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,346,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut BBVA Banco Frances from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.30.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $341.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 38.9% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

About BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.