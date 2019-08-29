Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00, approximately 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) by 391.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.28% of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

