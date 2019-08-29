Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) EVP Robert H. Muttera Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) EVP Robert H. Muttera purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $10,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,564. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.09 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 24.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 328.3% during the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 495,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 379,737 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 48,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 38,381 shares in the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Bank of Commerce from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Bank of Commerce from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.