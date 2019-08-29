Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) EVP Robert H. Muttera Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) EVP Robert H. Muttera purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $10,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BOCH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,564. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.09 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 24.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Bank of Commerce from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Bank of Commerce from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
