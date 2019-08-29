Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Receives GBX 315 Average PT from Brokerages

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($4.12).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, August 16th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, May 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

BBY traded up GBX 4.52 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 212.72 ($2.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.10 ($3.92). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.