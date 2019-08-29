Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Update

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,897,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 1,669,700 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Horst Gras sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $108,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 483 shares in the company, valued at $25,256.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $487,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,986.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 761.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $64.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.07. 1,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,906. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

