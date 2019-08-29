BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.82. BAB shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

