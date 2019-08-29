B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,501,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,371,000 after purchasing an additional 875,271 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,301,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,479 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,977,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,587,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.65 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.40 million.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

