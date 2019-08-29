Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.14. Axon Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

AAXN traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $61.33. 388,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,639. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $74.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $3,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,165,464.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 15,383 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $1,032,353.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,103.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,743 shares of company stock worth $4,681,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

