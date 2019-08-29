Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 841,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 810,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avrobio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,121 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avrobio by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,147 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP increased its stake in Avrobio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 811,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avrobio by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 203,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avrobio stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,977. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $447.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.70. Avrobio has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

