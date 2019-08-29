Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Up 1.1%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.70, 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 184,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Laidlaw upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a negative return on equity of 608.04%. Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

