Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24-3.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q guidance to $0.70-0.74 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Griffin Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.48.
Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $141.99. 78,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,104. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,291.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.58.
In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $161,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
