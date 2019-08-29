Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24-3.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q guidance to $0.70-0.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Griffin Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $141.99. 78,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,104. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,291.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $161,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

