Auroracoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and ISX. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $407,404.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002395 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00157024 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004027 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,483.38 or 1.00359881 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000659 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031378 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.