Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Achieves $89.25 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Augur has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $89.25 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for about $8.11 or 0.00085571 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, GOPAX, IDEX and Zebpay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.01307127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091449 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022290 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, ABCC, HitBTC, GOPAX, Binance, Upbit, Zebpay, DragonEX, Bithumb, Crex24, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, Kraken, Gate.io, Koinex, ChaoEX, BitBay, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Bitsane, Bitbns, Poloniex, Gatecoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Mercatox, BX Thailand and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

