Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 381,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 514,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AFH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. Atlas Financial has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial in the second quarter worth $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 68.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 135,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

