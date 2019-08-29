ATLANT (ATL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and HitBTC. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.17 million and $155.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00231700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.01361221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

