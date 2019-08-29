ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.96 million and $3,418.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00679982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000818 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000702 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 355,834,172 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

