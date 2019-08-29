ATBCoin (ATB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $127,043.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $93,996.00 and $127,043.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,530.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.20 or 0.02942474 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00777636 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019054 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000308 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

