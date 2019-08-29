AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.68%.

ALOT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,135. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 16.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 20.3% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.