AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 5,500 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,688.24 ($87.39).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,266 ($94.94) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,479 ($97.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,964.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,324.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

