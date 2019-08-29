Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,679,000 after buying an additional 2,895,732 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,194,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,883,000 after buying an additional 50,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,573,000 after buying an additional 358,129 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,274,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,645,000 after buying an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,351,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.08. 47,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $102,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,912.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $513,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

