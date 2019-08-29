Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $240.58

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.58 and traded as high as $200.00. Arrow Global Group shares last traded at $194.30, with a volume of 117,181 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Arrow Global Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 309 ($4.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $343.64 million and a P/E ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 213.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

