Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) CFO Purchases $69,840.00 in Stock

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) CFO Matthew T. Plavan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $69,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RKDA stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. 12,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638,182. Arcadia Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Securities increased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

