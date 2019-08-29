Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) CFO Purchases $69,840.00 in Stock

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) CFO Matthew T. Plavan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $69,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
RKDA stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. 12,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638,182. Arcadia Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.
