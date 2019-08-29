ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.61

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 747534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.91.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47.

The business also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.