Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,308,800 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,176,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 457,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
ABUS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,921. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 125.64% and a negative net margin of 1,948.40%. Research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 65.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,416,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 134,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 979,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.
