Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,308,800 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,176,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 457,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ABUS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,921. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 125.64% and a negative net margin of 1,948.40%. Research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 65.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,416,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 134,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 979,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

