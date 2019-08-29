ARBITRAGE (ARB) Price Hits $0.13

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One ARBITRAGE token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARBITRAGE has a total market cap of $636,720.00 and $5,664.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARBITRAGE alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002296 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About ARBITRAGE

ARB uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,730,482 tokens. The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co . ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @arbitragingco

Buying and Selling ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARBITRAGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARBITRAGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.