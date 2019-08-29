Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $17.47 million and $8,347.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00006138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui and Bitfinex. During the last week, Aragon has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01413933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022138 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,956,794 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, Bitfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, Liqui and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.