Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 478 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.25), approximately 207 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($6.30).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 485.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 532.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 million and a PE ratio of -23.17.

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

