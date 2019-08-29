Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Aptiv by 88.1% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,112. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

