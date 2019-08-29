Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/21/2019 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

8/14/2019 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

8/12/2019 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

7/19/2019 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

7/16/2019 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Shares of APLE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.83. 177,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $341.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,644.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,133,812 shares in the company, valued at $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,810 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 461,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 144,520 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

