Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Receives $325.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $5.19 on Friday, hitting $259.00. The stock had a trading volume of 96,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,778. Anthem has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,470,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,654 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,145,000 after acquiring an additional 273,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anthem by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,848,000 after acquiring an additional 219,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

