Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $345.60

Anpario PLC (LON:ANP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.60 and traded as high as $340.00. Anpario shares last traded at $330.00, with a volume of 13,215 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $76.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 355.

In related news, insider Karen Prior bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £17,850 ($23,324.19).

Anpario Company Profile (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

